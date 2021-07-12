$2.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to report earnings of $2.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.96. Dollar General posted earnings of $3.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $10.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

NYSE:DG opened at $220.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

