$2.70 Million in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report $2.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 million to $4.00 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $2.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $33.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.67 million to $40.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $70.14 million, with estimates ranging from $55.17 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $331,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,805,950. 15.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 343,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 84,589 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,982.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 142,736 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,201. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

