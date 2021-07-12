$2.70 Million in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report $2.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 million to $4.00 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $2.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $33.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.67 million to $40.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $70.14 million, with estimates ranging from $55.17 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $331,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,805,950. 15.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 343,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 84,589 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,982.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 142,736 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,201. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.