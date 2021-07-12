20,674 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $147.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $150.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

