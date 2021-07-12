21,597 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,113,729. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $41.94 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.16.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

