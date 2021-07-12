$216.97 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce sales of $216.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.40 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $238.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $867.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.40 million to $878.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $989.62 million, with estimates ranging from $976.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,700 shares of company stock worth $1,754,650 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

