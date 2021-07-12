226,548 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 226,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,478,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Fabrinet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 24.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

FN stock opened at $92.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

