$233.03 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce $233.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.04 million. GoPro reported sales of $134.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.05.

In other GoPro news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $163,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 228,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $261,265.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,361 shares of company stock worth $5,477,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in GoPro by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 93,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 68,165 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 313,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.