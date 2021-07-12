$25.52 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will report sales of $25.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Conifer posted sales of $25.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $104.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.09 million to $107.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $114.27 million, with estimates ranging from $111.19 million to $119.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 0.63%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Conifer stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. 4,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.13. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

