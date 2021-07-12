2,572 Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,481 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,513,000 after purchasing an additional 515,886 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $17,960,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $14,438,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,236,713.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,239 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,753. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $100.99 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.13. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

