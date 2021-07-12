2,655 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENS opened at $97.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.90. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

