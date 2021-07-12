29,705 Shares in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACQRU. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Independence during the first quarter worth about $20,000,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,274,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,000,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,647,000.

NASDAQ ACQRU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

