$3.03 EPS Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NYSE:FB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NYSE:FB) will announce $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.24 and the lowest is $2.64. Facebook reported earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $13.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $14.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.87 to $17.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Facebook.

NYSE:FB traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $353.16. 9,973,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,940,566. Facebook has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00. Insiders sold a total of 618,400 shares of company stock worth $211,237,710 over the last 90 days.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

