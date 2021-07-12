30,488 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,104,000. Moody’s comprises approximately 1.3% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCO opened at $375.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.08. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $377.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

