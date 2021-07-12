32,000 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,000. Northrop Grumman comprises 3.8% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 502,033 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after acquiring an additional 289,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 251,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $371.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.82. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.