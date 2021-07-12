350,000 Shares in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) Purchased by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000.

Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHAQ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. 4,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

