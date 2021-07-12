360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 4.6% Higher

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) traded up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.51. 38,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,274,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.55.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

