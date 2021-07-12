3,699 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $92.51 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.30.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

