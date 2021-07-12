$38.45 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce $38.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.30 million to $38.51 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $24.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $153.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.36 million to $155.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $163.71 million, with estimates ranging from $161.13 million to $166.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,078,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after acquiring an additional 217,337 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 158,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 119,797 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMAT stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.45. 68,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,950. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.