$38.45 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce $38.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.30 million to $38.51 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $24.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $153.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.36 million to $155.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $163.71 million, with estimates ranging from $161.13 million to $166.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,078,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after acquiring an additional 217,337 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 158,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 119,797 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMAT stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.45. 68,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,950. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

