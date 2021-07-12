3,802 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,930,000 after purchasing an additional 202,323 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after acquiring an additional 631,541 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $365,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,166 shares of company stock worth $1,454,348 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $75.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

