424,855 Shares in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 424,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,995,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $10,838,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUSGU opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.42.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

