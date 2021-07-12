$431.04 Million in Sales Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will report sales of $431.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.60 million to $434.00 million. Clarivate reported sales of $273.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

In related news, Director Richard Roedel acquired 19,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,361.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,683.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLVT stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. 60,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,162. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.