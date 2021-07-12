$46.92 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post sales of $46.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.21 million. Phreesia reported sales of $35.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $193.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.46 million to $194.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $232.51 million, with estimates ranging from $223.80 million to $238.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,936,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $5,486,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Phreesia by 81.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,124,000 after acquiring an additional 616,536 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,922,000 after acquiring an additional 305,477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Phreesia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,021,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 400,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $65.27 on Monday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.