$46.95 Million in Sales Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report $46.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.30 million and the highest is $48.60 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $37.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $189.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $193.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $195.35 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $200.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 75,907 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.27. 21,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,912. The company has a market capitalization of $392.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CNB Financial has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $26.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.