4NEW Price Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. 4NEW has a market cap of $57,494.25 and approximately $6,840.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.00895453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005475 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.