503,500 Shares in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 503,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Virtuoso Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOSO. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,274,000.

Shares of VOSO opened at $9.92 on Monday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

