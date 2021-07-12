$518.73 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will announce $518.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $531.39 million. Air Lease reported sales of $521.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

