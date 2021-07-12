579,283 Shares in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Purchased by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 579,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.72. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. NexImmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that NexImmune, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on NexImmune in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

