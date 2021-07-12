$581.50 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to post sales of $581.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $586.00 million and the lowest is $577.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $350.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,759,000 after purchasing an additional 475,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 119.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after purchasing an additional 295,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 228,058 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,417,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.60. 13,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -605.86 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

