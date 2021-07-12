$597.74 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce sales of $597.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $602.10 million and the lowest is $591.25 million. Twilio posted sales of $400.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.69.

Shares of TWLO traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $393.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,492. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.71. Twilio has a 52-week low of $214.32 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,261 shares of company stock valued at $48,704,001. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

