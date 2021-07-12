6,266 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

OMF stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.78. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

