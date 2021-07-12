$674.35 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $674.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $670.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $678.59 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $630.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.47.

NYSE BXP traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.77. 9,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,895. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.38. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 39,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 598,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,624,000 after purchasing an additional 121,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

