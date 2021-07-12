683 Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter worth approximately $60,240,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth approximately $40,160,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth $39,156,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at $20,080,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth $20,080,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTPYU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,941. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

