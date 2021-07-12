683 Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 768,522 BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 768,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,976,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOWX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $128,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $193,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOWX traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,238. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

