683 Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEXI. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter worth about $12,134,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,294,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,632,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,790,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.94. 19,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,539. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.45. NexImmune, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $314.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.53.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that NexImmune, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

