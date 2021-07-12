683 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $31,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of HYACU stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,966. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

