683 Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

683 Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,997 shares during the period. Cardlytics comprises approximately 2.2% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Cardlytics worth $41,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Shares of CDLX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,475. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,574,250.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.