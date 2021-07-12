$690.84 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to report sales of $690.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $732.09 million and the lowest is $656.21 million. Incyte posted sales of $688.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of INCY traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,194. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.42.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Incyte by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.