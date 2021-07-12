$7.83 Million in Sales Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will announce sales of $7.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.40 million to $8.77 million. Merus reported sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $33.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $35.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.80 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $37.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRUS. raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter worth about $3,655,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter worth about $4,178,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Merus by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 468.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 114,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merus by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233,418 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRUS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 376,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,650. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.52. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $691.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.61.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.