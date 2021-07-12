78,037 Shares in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Metromile as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,574,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MILE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Metromile in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Metromile in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Metromile stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. Metromile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.74.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The business had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

