843,589 Shares in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) Acquired by Stamina Capital Management LP

Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 843,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,000. FinServ Acquisition comprises approximately 3.0% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stamina Capital Management LP owned 2.64% of FinServ Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSRV. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,750,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in FinServ Acquisition by 729.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,170,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after buying an additional 1,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in FinServ Acquisition by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,062,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,317,000 after buying an additional 663,672 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,816,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get FinServ Acquisition alerts:

FSRV stock remained flat at $$14.52 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,998. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.08.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV).

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.