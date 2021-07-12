$85.45 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to report sales of $85.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.50 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $39.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $344.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $345.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $439.20 million, with estimates ranging from $416.70 million to $461.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at $200,909. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.12. 1,343,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,217. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.67. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

