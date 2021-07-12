873,500 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Purchased by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.77. 3,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,304. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

