890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 12th (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

890 5th Avenue Partners’ (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 12th. 890 5th Avenue Partners had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:ENFAU opened at $10.28 on Monday. 890 5th Avenue Partners has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $289,000.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

