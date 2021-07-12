941 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 941 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $838,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Saia by 20.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 90.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $1,194,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.79.

SAIA stock opened at $206.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $249.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

