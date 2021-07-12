946,997 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Bought by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 946,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,505,000. Fidelity National Financial makes up about 0.8% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 251.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 52.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $467,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 129,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,054 shares of company stock worth $14,282,661. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.34. 9,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,765. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.68.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

