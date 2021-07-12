ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 44 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a CHF 30 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 28.92.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

