AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $2,070,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.64. 119,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,896,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $207.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.