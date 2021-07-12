Abiomed, Inc. (NYSE:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue Sells 25,000 Shares

Abiomed, Inc. (NYSE:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABMD traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $322.38. 6,605 shares of the company traded hands.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

