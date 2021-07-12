Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 836.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,555 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASO. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,705,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,578,000 after buying an additional 1,039,646 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,463,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after buying an additional 348,452 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $14,250,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,289,621 shares of company stock worth $413,250,670. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $42.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.