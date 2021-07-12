Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NYSE:ASO) CFO Michael P. Mullican Sells 50,000 Shares

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NYSE:ASO) CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:ASO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.10. 30,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.