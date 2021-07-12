Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NYSE:ASO) CFO Michael P. Mullican Sells 50,000 Shares

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NYSE:ASO) CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.10. 30,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

